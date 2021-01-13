NYC Seeks to Dump Trump Organization From Central Park After Capitol Attack

New York City is hoping to boot the Trump Organization out of Central Park and other city-run sites in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol that left at least five people dead.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday issued a statement saying that the city was taking steps to terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization, the private business run by President Donald Trump’s children, to operate the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks as well as the golf course at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” said de Blasio. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

De Blasio’s move is the latest effort to shun the Trump name in the wake of the violent attack stirred by President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud. The baseless allegation has been rejected by dozens of courts across the country.

“Mr. Trump’s incitement of violence at our Capitol was an abomination,” said James E. Johnson, the city’s Corporation Counsel. “In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the City to commence the process of cancelling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump Organization.”

In the wake of last week’s violence, some Republican leaders are slowly starting to distance themselves from the lame-duck President who is now facing a historic second impeachment proceeding in his single term in office.

The Trump Organization has long had a presence in Central Park, running the ice skating rinks since 1986. According to the city, the contracts for the Central Park carousel and ice skating rinks can be terminated with 25 to 30 days notice. The golf course deal is more complicated. The city noted that the decision by the PGA of America golf org to cut ties with Trump courses could bolster the city’s case.

“In its contract with the Trump Organization to run Ferry Point Golf Course, the City called for a championship-level golf course that would attract major championship events,” the release stated.