‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Gets CBS Pilot Order

A “True Lies” series adaptation has scored a pilot order at CBS, Variety has learned.

Like the film of the same, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

This is the second attempt to adapt “True Lies” into a series. Fox previously gave a series version of the project a put pilot commitment back in 2017. The “True Lies” film was released in 1994 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. It was a box office success, grossing over $378 million worldwide.

The CBS pilot will be written by Matt Nix, with Nix also executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions. McG will direct the pilot and executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision. James Cameron, who directed the film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. Mary Viola of Wonderland will also executive produce, with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. 20th Television will produce.

Nix is known for creating the USA Network series “Burn Notice,” which was about a former spy working as a private investigator in Miami. Nix also created the Fox shows “The Good Guys” and “The Gifted.” He is also writing the upcoming “Turner and Hooch” series at Disney Plus.

He is repped by WME, UFUSE Management, and attorney David Colden.

“True Lies” marks CBS’ first formal pilot order of the 2021-2022 season. Due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the network is still considering some of its pilots from last season.