‘True Lies’ Pilot Moves Off Cycle at CBS

One of only three new pilots CBS has ordered this year, “True Lies,” which was given a pilot order last month, is moving off cycle to give producers more time to produce and film the pilot this summer.

The series is an adaptation of the 1994 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov.

CBS has a total of nine pilots, two-thirds of which are holdovers from the previous season, which was swiftly knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix is penning the “True Lies” pilot; he is also executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions. McG will direct the pilot and executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision. James Cameron, the director of the original film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. Executive producing are Mary Viola of Wonderland with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.

This version of “True Lies” is a second endeavor at adapting the film into a TV series, after Fox handed the project a put pilot commitment in 2017.

Rounding out CBS’ trio of new pilot orders this season are comedy projects from Sarah Cooper (a single-cam project based on her book “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings”) and Mark Gross (an untitled multi-cam project based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who in the series is laid off from a GM factory assembly line and decides to provide for his family by bowling professionally.