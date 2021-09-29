‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film.

Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites her along for a trip to Paris, Helen is in for a rude shock when she sees a very different side to her husband, learning that he is in fact a world-class spy.

Gonzaga is set to recur in Season 2 of the single-cam comedy “Kenan” at NBC. She will also appear in the upcoming Disney Plus-Marvel series “She-Hulk” opposite Tatiana Maslany. Her other TV credits include “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Kidding,” both at Showtime, as well as “Space Force” at Netflix and “Togetherness” at HBO. She made her directorial debut with the short film “Your Day,” starring herself and Jason Ritter, which she also wrote.

She is repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment and attorney Melissa Fox.

“True Lies” was originally ordered to pilot at CBS back in February, but the network announced they were moving it off-cycle in March.

“Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix is writing the pilot and executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Anthony Hemingway will direct the pilot and executive produce via Anthony Hemingway Productions. James Cameron, the director of the original film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision and Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk will executive produce, with Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis of Anthony Hemingway Productions co-executive producing. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.

This is the second attempt to adapt “True Lies” into a series. Fox previously gave a series version of the project a put pilot commitment back in 2017. The “True Lies” film was released in 1994 and starred Schwarzenegger, Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. It was a box office success, grossing over $378 million worldwide.