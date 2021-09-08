WWE’s Triple H Recovering From ‘Cardiac Event’

WWE executive and professional wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque is recovering from surgery following a “cardiac event,” the sports entertainment company announced Wednesday.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event,” WWE said in a statement. “The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

Levesque currently serves as the WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development. He has been an executive with the company for over a decade and is the founder and executive producer of WWE’s NXT brand, which serves as the developmental system for WWE’s talent roster.

Beyond his career in the offices of WWE, Levesque is best known for his in-ring work as Triple H, or Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He debuted for the company in 1995. In that role, he has held the company’s world heavyweight championship, intercontinental championship, and tag team championship multiple times along with several other titles and accolades.

He is also a co-founder of the highly-influential D-Generation X stable, which was a major part of WWE’s success during the so-called “Attitude Era” in the late 1990s. Levesque and fellow DX members Chyna, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, in 2003. Stephanie is also a WWE executive, serving as chief brand officer. The couple has three children — daughters Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.