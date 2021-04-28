Trilogy Films, Production Company Behind John Lewis Doc, Inks Deal With Industrial Media

Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films has inked an exclusive overall deal with Industrial Media. Trilogy, the production company behind the critically acclaimed documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” is the sixth company to partner with the independent production group. Industrial Media’s leading unscripted content production roster includes Sharp Entertainment, IPC, B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and This Machine.

Porter, the non-fiction series filmmaker that directed “Gideon’s Army” and “The Way I See It,” among others, will continue to focus on developing and producing non-scripted projects for film and television with Industrial Media’s support.

“After years of admiring the quality and character of her work, we are honored to officially partner with Dawn Porter,” Industrial’s CEO Eli Holzman and President Aaron Saidman said in a statement on Wednesday. “She is a gifted filmmaker and a prolific producer with a passion for stories that are as engaging as they are meaningful. We are thrilled and grateful that Dawn saw fit to select Industrial Media as her home studio to support her ambitious plans. We look forward to working closely with Dawn and the entire Trilogy Films team.”

Trilogy aims to share the experiences of the overlooked, reveal the consequences of policy and social action, and view the familiar from a different perspective. Some of its past projects include “Voting Matters” for the Center for Investigative Reporting, “Bobby Kennedy for President” for Netflix, “Spies” and “Trapped” for PBS, and “Rise: Promise of My Brother’s Keeper” for OWN. Trilogy’s upcoming slate includes an untitled mental health series for Apple TV Plus, which is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. In addition to their feature film content, Trilogy Films works with businesses and nonprofit organizations to create content that communicates big ideas in smart ways.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the team at Industrial Media. Over the years, my excitement about the potential artistic and social impact of documentary film has only grown,” Porter added. “We are living in a time of questioning, and there is not only an opportunity but also a need to tell beautiful and engaging stories to help us all understand the world we are living in. Partnering with Industrial enables my company to grow and expand so that I can take on so many more projects while giving each the necessary attention. Eli and Aaron have assembled a stellar team of first-rate professionals and I’m proud to join them.”

Additional film directing credits for Porter include National Geographic’s upcoming feature “Red Summer.” On the television front, Porter directed Lifetime’s recent special “Women Making History” featuring an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Porter is represented by ICM Partners.

Industrial Media currently produces more than 60 series across 30 networks. Some of its most well-known shows include “American Idol,” co-produce by 19 Entertainment for ABC; Sharp Entertainment’s “90 Day Fiancé” franchise for TLC; IPC’s docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” for A&E; “Indian Matchmaking” and “Night Stalker” for Netflix; “Selena + Chef” for HBO Max; and B17 Entertainment’s “History of Swear Words” for Netflix and “Chasing the Cure” for TNT/TBS.

The Trilogy Films deal follows the October 2020 announcement that director and producer R.J. Cutler (“The September Issue,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”) launched This Machine with an investment from Industrial Media. Up next, Cutler will direct and produce the documentary series “Big Vape,” an adaptation of Jamie Ducharme’s nonfiction book about Juul.