Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know,’ Dies at 41

Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an accident. He was 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed the news to Variety and provided a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, and family. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” Carlson wrote. “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore was born in Montclair, N.J. and grew up in Charlottesville, Va. He developed an interest in writing from a young age, creating and publishing cartoons in his teens. At 19, he wrote and produced a sketch comedy show for a local TV station.

After moving to New York in 1999, he interned with Lorne Michaels at “Saturday Night Live” and co-founded “The Whitest Kids U Know” with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter. The group produced a self-titled sketch series for IFC that ran for five seasons. They also made two films together, “Miss March” and “The Civil War on Drugs,” with an animated feature titled “Mars” due to premiere in 2022.

Aside from “The Whitest Kids U Know,” Moore began hosting “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central in 2019. He also co-created and executive produced the interactive Disney Channel comedy “Just Roll with It” and wrote and directed Disney XD series “Walk the Prank.”

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” Cregger and Brown wrote in a statement. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Comedy Central remembered Moore in a Twitter post: “Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly.”

Moore is survived by Carlson and his son, August. The family encourages donations to Next for Autism in Moore’s honor.