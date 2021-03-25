Tracy Oliver Sets Overall Deal at Apple

In a competitive situation, Tracy Oliver has signed an overall film and television deal at Apple.

Under the multi-year deal, Oliver and her her Tracy Yvonne Productions shingle will work to develop projects across film and TV with an emphasis on diverse and meaningful stories.

Oliver is best known for co-writing the film “Girls Trip,” which came out in 2017. Starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish, the comedy feature went on to gross over $100 million at the worldwide box office. Oliver’s other feature credits include “Little,” “The Sun Is Also a Star,” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.”

She most recently developed the series “The First Wives Club” for television, based on the film of the same name. The show was originally set up at TV Land before moving multiple times until it found its current home at BET Plus. It debuted in September 2019 and was renewed for a second season shortly thereafter. Oliver is currently prepping the Amazon series “Harlem,” which will be executive produced by Amy Poehler. That show follows the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Oliver is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First Inc., and Myman Greenspan.

She is the latest high-profile creator to sign a deal with Apple. Others include Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Stewart, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, Simon Kinberg, Cary Fukunaga and more.