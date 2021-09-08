Trace Adkins to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Series ‘Monarch’

Country music star Trace Adkins has been cast in the upcoming Fox drama series “Monarch.”

Adkins joins recently announced cast members Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. In the series, “Texas Truthteller” and reigning king of country music Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Adkins is a multi-platinum selling artist with more than 11 million albums sold to date. He has also charted 20 singles and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations. He is known for hits like “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing),” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Hillbilly Bone,” the last of which with Blake Shelton. He is no stranger to acting either, having appeared in numerous film and TV projects during his career.

He is repped by repped by Greg Baker & Associates, Action Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild LLP.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.