‘Tough as Nails’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 Ahead of Second Season Finale

“Tough as Nails,” hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan, has been renewed by CBS for Seasons 3 and 4 ahead of Wednesday’s second season finale at 8 p.m. ET. The reality competition series that celebrates hard-working Americans and everyday heroes who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty is created by showrunner Keoghan and his producing partner and wife Louise Rodrigues Keoghan. The couple serves as executive producers along with Anthony Carbone (“Floor Is Lava”).

“’Tough as Nails’ is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hard-working Americans who get the job done.”

Per the show’s logline, “Tough as Nails” redefines what it means to be tough and focuses on everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear boots instead of sneakers and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in a series of trials that take place at real-world job sites.

“For the first time in a long time, we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life,” added the host. “‘Tough as Nails’ is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long. I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”

“Tough as Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Casting for the upcoming seasons has begun. Those who would like to apply to be a challenger can visit the “Tough as Nails” official casting site.