’13 Reasons Why’ Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Trans Woman

Tommy Dorfman, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” has come out as a trans woman.

Dorfman posted on Instagram on Thursday, proudly announcing: “Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today.”

“I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me,” the post continued. “Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”

Dorfman said that the new pronouns she identifies with are “she/her.”

In her announcement, Dorfman posted editorial photographs herself, wearing a dress and heels, and thanked her “day one team,” including stylists and a glam squad, that has supported her “evolution in the most affirming of ways.”

Dorfman rose to fame in 2017 as one of the young stars of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” which is based on the YA novel of the same name. Dorfman has amassed a sizable social media following where she frequently posts about LGBTQ+ causes to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Dorfman will next be seen in Lena Dunham’s “Sharp Stick,” a feature film completed in secret over the coronavirus pandemic. Plot details are under wraps but Dorfman plays opposite Taylour Paige, Scott Speedman, Jon Bernthal and Jennifer Jason Leigh. She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Along with her Instagram post, Dorfman spoke to “Time” in a Q&A, titled, “Tommy Dorfman Would Like To Clarify.” In the piece, Dorfman says that she has made a transition medically and has been transitioning for a year.

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere,” Dorfman told the publication. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

Matt Donnelly contributed to this post.