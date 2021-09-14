Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser Series ‘Professionals’ Acquired by The CW

The CW has acquired the US rights to the action series “Professionals” starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, and Elena Anaya.

The premiere date for the show’s U.S. broadcast debut will be announced at a later date.

“Professionals” follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe.

As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.

The series also stars Saïd Taghmaoui, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. It is a co-production between the Republic of Ireland and South Africa. Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions produce in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

“Professionals” was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Fraser, Welling, and Anaya also executive produce. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. Hollard Film Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, provided a Completion Guarantee. “Professionals” is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.

“Professionals” is the latest acquired series for The CW. The broadcaster also currently airs shows like “Wellington Paranormal,” “The Outpost,” “Devils,” and “Burden of Truth.”