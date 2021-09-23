YouTube Originals Acquires ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers’ (TV News Roundup)

YouTube Originals acquired “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” which will launch on the streamer later this year.

The documentary offers a deep dive into a condensed period of creativity and freedom (between 1993 and 1995) for the legendary, titular rock star and looks at his creation of his “Wildflowers” album. The project includes never-before-seen archival footage of Petty and his band in the recording studio and on tour, equally rare behind-the-scenes moments of Petty at home with his family and interviews with the album’s co-producers Rick Rubin and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell, along with original Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” is produced by Peter Afterman and directed by Mary Wharton, with executive producers Dan Braun, Wharton and Adria Petty. It is presented by Inaudible Films, Warner Music Entertainment and Warner Records.

The doc debuted in March at SXSW and won the festival’s Audience Award. It will receive a special theatrical release on Petty’s birthday, Oct. 20, for a one-night global celebration via Trafalgar Releasing. Select cinemas will also have encore screenings the following day.

Watch a teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Hulu announced that the third season of Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville,” subtitled “New Horizons,” will premiere on March 10, 2022. New episodes will be released weekly, following the crew of the U.S.S. Orville as they continue their mission of exploration, navigating both the mysteries of the universe and their own relationships. “The Orville: New Horizons” was created and written by MacFarlane, who also executive produces alongside Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith. The series stars MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters. It comes from 20th Television and Fuzzy Door.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for its upcoming comedy, “Acapulco,” which debuts on Oct. 8. The show follows Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) as he embarks upon his dream career of working for a hot resort in the titular city in his 20s in 1984 — and as he reflects upon those experiences when recounting them for his nephew in the present day. Present-day Máximo is played by Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco,” which features dialogue in both English and Spanish, also stars Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona. It is created by showrunners Austin Winsberg and Chris Harris, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, who all serve as executive producers alongside directors Richard Shepard (for the pilot) and Jay Karas, Deberz, Ben Odell and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. Jason Wang co-executive produces and Sonia Gambaro co-produces. The show comes from Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. Watch the trailer below.

Apple TV Plus also released a trailer for “Get Rolling With Otis,” which premieres on Oct. 8. In this animated series, Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) is always ready to hit his brakes to help his friends in need. It is based on Loren Long’s book series of the same title and executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero and Jane Startz. The show hails from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films. Watch the trailer below.

Additionally, Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Puppy Place,” which launches Oct. 15. “Puppy Place,” based on the book series by Ellen Miles, follows siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson (Riley Looc and Brooklynn MacKinzie, respectively) and the puppies they foster, with each episode focusing on a different dog in need of a forever home. The show is executive produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment, and Andrew Green. Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for its upcoming adaptation of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which premieres on Oct. 15. The series, which has roots in Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same title, begins with a car accident on graduation night, which bounds a ground of teenagers together by a dark secret. One year later, their secret may be out, as they find themselves being stalked (and slowly murdered). The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom. Sara Goodman serves as writer and executive producer; Neal H. Mortiz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten also executive produce. The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Watch the trailer below.

Disney Plus released a trailer for “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, which streams Oct. 8. The special follows Gonzo after he agrees to spend the night in the scariest place on Earth: the titular Haunted Mansion. Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson star in the special, with additional appearances from Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Edward Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, John Stamos and Kim Irvine. “Muppets Haunted Mansion” will include three new original songs — “Rest in Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie the Knot Tango” — plus a cover of “Dancing in the Moonlight,” which also be released on an EP on Oct. 8. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released several images from the second season of “Emily in Paris,” which is set to debut on the streamer later this year. The images, which you can see below, span Season 2 episodes from the second to the finale. In the new season, Emily (Lily Collins) is getting better at navigating Paris as a city but still struggling with idiosyncrasies of French life. She is determined to focus on her work, but that gets more complicated every day, and she also embarks upon a complex personal life after meeting a fellow expat in a French class. The 10-episode second season comes from executive producers Darren Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming.

LATE NIGHT

Michael Strahan, Justin Willman and The Killers will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Ringo Starr, Simone Biles and the Doobie Brothers will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Ike Barinholtz and Jenny Slate will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Anderson Cooper and John Mayer, and Ben Platt will be on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”