Tom Hiddleston Joins Claire Danes in Apple Drama Series ‘Essex Serpent’

Tom Hiddleston will star alongside Claire Danes in the series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel “The Essex Serpent” at Apple, Variety has learned.

The one-hour drama series follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area. Hiddleston will star as Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community. A first-look of Hiddleston in the series can be seen above.

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He will also reprise the role in the forthcoming “Loki” Disney Plus series, which will debut in June. His other feature credits include “Crimson Peak” and “I Saw the Light,” while he has starred in TV shows like “The Night Manager” and “The Hollow Crown.”

He is repped by WME in the U.S. and Hamilton Hodell in the U.K.

Variety exclusively reported in February that Danes was taking over the lead role in the series from Keira Knightley. “The Essex Serpent” will be directed by Clio Bernard with Anna Symon serving as head writer. Both will also executive produce along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer. See-Saw Films will produce for Apple. The series is commissioned out of the U.K. by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.