Anthony Boyle Joins Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s World War II Series ‘Masters of the Air’ at Apple

Anthony Boyle has signed on to star in in Apple’s World War II drama “Masters of the Air,” a continuation of the “Band of Brothers”/”The Pacific” franchise from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Boyle joins previously announced cast members Callum Turner and Austin Butler. Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Boyle will star as Major Crosby.

Boyle most recently starred in the HBO miniseries adaptation of “The Plot Against America.” He is also known for starring as Scorpius Malfoy in the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” for which he won an Olivier Award. He reprised that role in the show’s Broadway production in 2018. Boyle’s other TV credits include “Patrick Melrose,” “Derry Girls,” and “Ordeal by Innocence.” On the film side, he has appeared in projects such as “Tolkien” and “The Lost City of Z.”

He is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell in the UK, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Masters of the Air” is written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff as well as Graham Yost, with both also co-executive producing. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television. Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Gary Goetzman. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

The series will not be the first World War II project Hanks has done at Apple. The streamer previously released the naval war film “Greyhound,” which Hanks wrote, starred in, and produced along with Goetzman and Playtone. Spielberg currently executive produces the Apple series “Amazing Stories” with Amblin producing.