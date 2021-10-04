TV Ratings: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers-Patriots Game Scores Big for NBC on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Tom Brady’s record-setting moment on the gridiron delivered big ratings for NBC during Week 4’s “Sunday Night Football” game last night. Viewership of the match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium scored a 6.0 in the key, ages 18-49 demographic and garnered about 22 million eyes in the non-adjusted fast affiliate Live+Same Day numbers from Nielsen. Once time-zone adjusted digits roll in— likely later this afternoon —we could see a significant increase in total viewership.

Brady, quarterback for the Bucs and former Patriots star, added another impressive NFL stat to his resume as he set a league NFL career passing record during the game. He only needed 68 yards to surpass the previous record of 80,358 passing yards set in 2018 by New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, according to ESPN.

The high for the most-watched regular-season NFL game previously stood at the Dec. 3, 1990, showdown between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, which brought in 41.5 million viewers for ABC’s “Monday Night Football.” The previous high for a Sunday regular-season game was 33.8 million, the crowd that turned out for CBS’ coverage of the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4, 2007.

Brady’s record-notching moment was magnified by the kismet of it happening in the Foxborough, Mass., stadium where Brady spent most of his storied NFL career in a Patriots uniform before joining the Buccaneers last year. At 44, he is among the oldest NFL players in history. Just last month, he became the oldest starting QB to win an NFL game with the Buccaneers’ season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

