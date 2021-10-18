‘To All the Boys’ to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies.

Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.”

Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny Han, the author of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” book series, and Siobhan Vivian. The original story follows a high school student (Lara) whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she’s ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. Han also co-showruns “Xo, Kitty” with Sascha Rothchild, and executive produces with her and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. The half-hourlong, 10-episode series hails from the Awesomeness Studios.

Cathcart, a Canadian native, got her big break in the industry after her first TV audition when she was chosen to play Agent Olympia in the Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s series “Odd Squad.” The lead role earned her a Canadian Screen Award as well as a Daytime Emmy nomination. Post-“Odd Squad,” the 18-year-old has appeared in Disney’s “Descendants” film franchise, Disney Channel’s “Spin” and “Fast Layne,” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Brat TV’s “Zoe Valentine,” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: Visions” anthology.

Cathcart is repped by A3, Performers Management and Hayes Robbins.