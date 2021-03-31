‘To All the Boys’ Spinoff Series Starring Anna Cathcart in Early Development at Netflix

Netflix may be breathing new life into the “To All the Boys” film franchise, with a spinoff TV series in early development starring Anna Cathcart.

A half-hour romantic comedy series from Awesomeness Productions and ACE Entertainment is being eyed at the streamer, Variety has confirmed. The show would follow Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart), Lara Jean’s younger sister, as she goes on her own journey to find true love.

The author of the “To All the Boys” books, Jenny Han, is on board as the creator, writer and executive producer of the series. Siobhan Vivian is co-writing the pilot script with Han. Awesomeness and ACE, which produced the three “To All the Boys” films for Netflix, would develop the series. Netflix declined to comment on the possible series.

Cathcart’s Kitty played a key role in the “To All the Boys” films, as she found and sent out the fateful letters to Lara Jean’s crushes in the first film. Throughout the second and third installments, Kitty’s character grows into a spunky teen, delivering zingy one-liners and even getting into her first relationship.

The three “To All the Boys” films found major success on Netflix, with the streamer touting the first movie as one of the “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

In an interview with Variety, Han reflected on the film franchise coming to an end, expressing gratitude that she got to “tell the whole story.”

“It feels really satisfying to be able to see the story through ’til the end,” Han said. “Because it is three books and when we made the first film, I don’t think anybody was thinking that we would get to do all three. I hoped it, obviously, but it’s such a privilege to be able to tell the whole story.”

