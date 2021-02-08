‘To All the Boys’ Author Jenny Han Sets ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Series at Amazon

Amazon has ordered a series adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Variety has learned.

Amazon has given the show an eight-episode order. Han wrote the pilot for the series and will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gabrielle Stanton will also executive produce and co-showrun. Karen Rosenfelt will also serve as executive producer along with Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, and Hope Hartman for wiip. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” said Han. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is described as a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

“We love seeing Jenny Han’s relatable, rich storytelling in full force with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “In bringing this beloved novel to life as a television series, Jenny’s distinct voice will resonate with our global Prime Video audience, who are eager for more smart, funny and authentic Young Adult content.”

The first novel in the “Summer” series was originally published in 2009. The sequels “It’s Not Summer Without You” and “We’ll Always Have Summer” followed in 2010 and 2011 respectively. In addition to those three books, Han is known for writing the “To All the Boys” books, which have been adapted into a series of hit films at Netflix. The Amazon series will mark her first television writing credit.

She is repped by CAA, Folio Literary Management, and Gendler & Kelly.

“Jenny Han has such a unique and authentic voice, her storytelling resonates so deeply with her millions of fans – we just love this show,” said Lee, CEO of wiip. “We can’t wait to bring her timely series to a global audience with our friends at Amazon.”

Stanton’s past TV credits include “The Flash,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Haven,” “The InBetween,” and “Arrow.” She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

wiip’s current slate includes shows across a range of platforms. The company currently produces “Dickinson” at Apple and upcoming shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White House Plumbers” at HBO, “The Uninhabitable Earth” at HBO Max, and “Pistol” for FX.