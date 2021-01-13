‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ Trailer: Lara Jean Questions Future in Final Film

Could this be the end of Lara Jean and Peter?

In the trailer for Netflix’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the final installment of the hit rom-com franchise starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the happy couple faces an uncertain future as college looms on the horizon.

After the ending of last year’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” all seems peaceful between the high-school couple. Lara Jean travels to Korea on a spring break trip, keeping in touch with Peter from thousands of miles away over FaceTime.

“It’s hard to believe what all started with a letter, a hot tub and a diner could turn into this,” she narrates, recapping the events of the previous “To All the Boys” movies.

Lara Jean and Peter make plans for going to their senior year prom and are already envisioning attending Stanford University together. The only problem is: Lara Jean hasn’t been accepted into the school yet. In a not-so-shocking rom-com twist, Lara Jean gets rejected from Stanford while she contemplates living in New York City.

In addition to Condor and Centineo, the film stars Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur and more.

Fans got a first look at the final “To All the Boys” installment on Tuesday as Netflix released a teaser announcing it would release a new movie every week of 2021.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” premieres on Netflix on Feb. 12, two days before Valentine’s Day. Watch the trailer below.