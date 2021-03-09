×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Opens Up About His Sobriety and Coming Out as Sexually Fluid

TV Ratings: TNT’s All-Star Sunday was Highest Rated NBA Telecast of the Season

NBA All Star Game
AP

Despite competing for viewing time with CBS’s explosive Oprah interview featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, TNT’s NBA All-Star Sunday held its own in ratings.

Per Nielsen primetime numbers, the All-Star game during which Team LeBron dunked on Team Durant at the home of the Atlanta Hawks, was the most-viewed program among people ages 18-34 and brought in a larger audience for people under 45 (3.26 million viewers) than the aforementioned revelatory celebrity interview, which drew 3.01 million viewers in the category. Moreover, TNT was the most-viewed network in primetime on Sunday among people under 49 during the 7 to 11 p.m. ET window— for reference, the sit-down with the voluntary British monarch exiles aired and the basketball league’s special aired at the same time, 8 p.m. ET, with the CBS interview lasting two hours. In this age group, TNT drew 2.84 million viewers and CBS drew 2.55 million viewers.

Still, the NBA All-Star Game received an average rating of 3.1 in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic and garnered 5.94 million viewers, while the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle special was CBS’s most live-streamed event outside of the NFL and Super Bowl Sunday this 2020-2021 season. It drew nearly 18 million viewers throughout its duration and a rating of 2.6 in the key demo, as of today’s count. In comparison with the 2020 All-Star Game, which was buoyed by a slew of tributes for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the 2021 edition was down 24% in the key demo and 18% in viewership (4.1, 7.28M).

On social media, the NBA was the most-viewed account on Instagram for All-Star Sunday with more than 89 million views, about 30 million more views than any other account on the platform.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad