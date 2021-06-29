TLC Cancels ‘Counting On’ Amid Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Case

TLC has canceled the Duggar family series “Counting On” after 11 seasons amid the ongoing child pornography case against Josh Duggar.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the network said in a statement to Variety. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

A spinoff of original series “19 Kids and Counting,” “Counting On” focused on the families of Duggar sisters Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Forsyth, as well as their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The show was created in 2015 after the cancelation of “19 Kids and Counting” following reports that Josh Duggar had molested five underaged girls, including Dillard and Seewald, who later came forward as victims.

Though Josh Duggar, the oldest child in the family, was not included in the cast of “Counting On,” the show did feature his wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children. The last episode of the show’s eleventh season aired on Sept. 22, 2020.

On April 30, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had been arrested in Arkansas for possession of child pornography. Duggar was charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography, and pled not guilty. He was released from jail one week after his arrest, and is currently awaiting trial. If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of $250,000 in fines for each each count. This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

Josh Duggar’s trial was originally set for July 6, but his legal team filed a motion to delay the hearing to February of 2022. Now, it has reportedly been pushed back to Nov. 30. He is currently under home confinement with “third party custodians,” and was granted contact with his children as long as his wife is present.