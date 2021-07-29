Feds Drop Fake Bomb Threat Charge Against ‘Silicon Valley’ Star T.J. Miller

Former ‘Silicon Valley’ star T.J. Miller will not face a federal charge of calling in a fake bomb threat after prosecutors in Connecticut moved Thursday to dismiss the case.

Miller was arrested in April 2018 at La Guardia Airport in New York after allegedly making a false call about a bomb threat on an Amtrak train. Prosecutors said Thursday that Miller’s past brain surgery influenced the decision to drop the case. Miller has also committed to paying the costs of the law enforcement response to the bogus threat.

“The government makes this request based upon: (1) expert medical analyses and reports regarding the defendant’s prior brain surgery and its continued neurological impacts, which cast doubt upon the requisite legal element of ‘intent’ to commit the charged offense(of what turned out to be a false 911 call); and (2) the defendant having entered agreements both to make full financial restitution for the costs of the law enforcement response to the false 911 call,” prosecutors in the District of Connecticut wrote in the brief filing. They also noted that Miller had agreed to take part in “a thorough and necessary program of Cognitive Remediation to render any recurrence of such conduct most highly unlikely.”

In 2018, the actor allegedly called 911 on March 18 in New Jersey, reporting that he was on an Amtrak Train traveling from Washington, D.C., toward New York City’s Penn Station, and that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.” A bomb squad found no evidence of any explosive devices on the train.

Investigators found that the “Emoji Movie” star had actually been traveling on a different train than the one he reported. Inspectors examined the second train and again found no explosive materials. An Amtrak attendant said Miller had been removed from the train in New York because he was intoxicated. “The attendant also advised that Miller had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the First Class car,” according to a press release.

The complaint alleged that Miller, motivated by a grudge against the woman, called 911 to relay false information about a bomb on the train.

The incident came nearly a year after Miller was forced out of the HBO comedy set among the high-tech set in Northern California after reports of unruly and unprofessional behavior on the set.

Miller was most recently seen in the 2020 thriller “Underwater,” opposite Kirsten Stewart and Vincent Cassel, and in Saban Films’ 2020 Drew Barrymore comedy “The Stand In.”

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.