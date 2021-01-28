‘Titans’ Season 3 Casts Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

“Titans” Season 3 has cast Jay Lycurgo in the recurring role of Tim Drake.

Drake is described as a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism. His easy-going demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years. Fans of the “Batman” comics will recall that Drake served with Batman as the third Robin.

Lycurgo is next set to appear in a supporting role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature “The Batman,” though if he will be playing Drake in the film as well remains unclear. His previous credits include the critically-acclaimed HBO series “I May Destroy You” and the Amazon short “Father of the Bride.”

He is repped is repped by Grandview & Insight Management & Production.

Drake is the latest DC character to be announced for Season 3 of “Titans.” Variety exclusively reported that Savannah Welch will join the show as Barbara Gordon.

“Titans” was renewed for a third season at DC Universe in Nov. 2019. However, it was announced in September 2020 that DC Universe was moving out of original scripted series, with its remaining scripted originals all shifting over to HBO Max. Other shows to make the move included “Doom Patrol” and “Harley Quinn.”

“Titans” was the first scripted to series to launch on DC Universe, with the first season debuting in October 2018. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. All three serve as executive producers along with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.