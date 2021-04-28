‘Titans’ Season 3 Casts Vincent Kartheiser as Scarecrow

“Titans” has cast Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow, for the upcoming Season 3 on HBO Max.

In the show, Crane is an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. The DC Comics character has appeared a number of times onscreen, including the Fox series “Gotham” and Christopher Nolan’s Batman film trilogy. He was played by David W. Thompson in the former and Cillian Murphy in the latter.

Other new characters set to be introduced in Season 3 include Barbara Gordon and Tim Drake.

Kartheiser is best known for his role as Pete Campbell in the critically-acclaimed AMC series “Mad Men.” His recent TV credits include “Casual” and “The Path” at Hulu, the Nat Geo miniseries “Saints & Sinners,” the Sky TV series “Das Boot, and “The OA” at Netflix. His feature credits include starring opposite Melissa Leo and Adam Scott in the Netflix feature “The Most Hated Woman in America,” which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

He is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.

“Titans” was renewed for a third season at DC Universe in Nov. 2019. However, it was announced in September 2020 that DC Universe was moving out of original scripted series, with its remaining scripted originals all shifting over to HBO Max. Other shows to make the move included “Doom Patrol” and “Harley Quinn.”

“Titans” was the first scripted to series to launch on DC Universe, with the first season debuting in October 2018. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. All three serve as executive producers along with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.