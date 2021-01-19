‘Titans’ Season 3 Casts Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon (EXCLUSIVE)

“Titans” has found its Barbara Gordon.

Variety has learned exclusively that Savannah Welch has been cast in the role of the HBO Max show’s upcoming third season. In Season 3, Gordon is Gotham City Police Commissioner. She used to be Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker, leaving her wheelchair bound. She has a combative relationship with Bruce Wayne. Her life gets more complicated when Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) returns to Gotham, rekindling their old romance and starting a new crime fighting partnership.

Welch is known for her role in the History Channel military drama “Six,” in which she played a Marine who suffered an amputation in combat. Her other onscreen appearances include the critically acclaimed films “Boyhood” and “Tree of Life.” Welch herself is an amputee, losing one of her legs after an accident in 2016. Since then, she has become a spokesperson for the disability community.

She is repped by Collier Talent Agency.

Barbara Gordon has been portrayed onscreen in both live-action and animated shows several times over the years. Yvonne Craig famously played the character in the “Batman” show in the 1960s opposite Adam West and Burt Ward. Dina Meyer also played the character in the short-lived “Birds of Prey” series for The WB. Most recently, Briana Cuoco voiced the character in the animated HBO Max series “Harley Quinn.”

“Titans” was renewed for a third season at DC Universe in Nov. 2019. However, it was announced in September 2020 that DC Universe was moving out of original scripted series, with its remaining scripted originals all shifting over to HBO Max.

“Titans” was the first scripted to series to launch on DC Universe, with the first season debuting in October 2018. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. All three serve as executive producers along with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

