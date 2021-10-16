‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

“Titans” has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max.

The announcement was made as part of the DC FanDome event on Oct. 16. The Season 3 finale of “Titans” is set to debut on Oct. 21.

The series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In the third season, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

The show stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch.

“Titans” was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. All three serve as executive producer along with showrunner Greg Walker as well as Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem. The series is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Titans” is the latest DC series to earn a new season renewal out of FanDome. It was previously announced that fellow DC live-action series “Doom Patrol” had also been picked up for a fourth season. Both shows had originally debuted on DC Universe before moving over to HBO Max when the former service got out of scripted programming. The critically-acclaimed adult animated series “Harley Quinn” likewise made the move from DC Universe, with the third season of that show expected to air sometime in 2022.

There are several other DC live-action shows in the works at HBO Max, including a “Green Lantern” series from Berlanti and a “Justice League Dark” series from J.J. Abrams.