‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ Series at HBO Casts Theo James, Rose Leslie in Lead Roles

Theo James and Rose Leslie have been cast in the lead role of HBO’s upcoming series based on “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, the series tells the story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a marriage with a problem — time travel.

Clare is described as fiery, clever and unstoppable – and for most of her life she’s had an amazing secret. Since she was six years old Clare has had an imaginary friend: a kind and funny man, sometimes old, sometimes young, who appears in the woods behind her house and tells her tales of the future. Visits from the mysterious Henry are the bright spots in the tedium of her childhood. As the years pass, and she grows into a beautiful young woman, she starts to realise her friend is not imaginary – he’s a time traveler, visiting from the future. And he’s not just from any old future – he’s from her future. Clare has a literal date with destiny. One day she’s going to meet a young man called Henry DeTamble – whom she’ll know very well but who won’t recognise her at all – and she will become the time traveler’s wife.

Joining the series brings Leslie back into the HBO fold, as she previously played Ygritte across multiple seasons of the premium cabler’s megahit series “Game of Thrones.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “Downton Abbey” and the CBS All Access legal drama “The Good Fight.”

The character Henry has a problem. Since he was eight years old he’s been time traveler. It’s not a superpower, it’s a condition – he can’t help it. Sometimes, when Henry is stressed or worried – and sometimes for no reason at all – he loses his grip on the current moment and falls naked into the past or the future. One minute he’s making breakfast, the next he’s naked at a hoedown in 1973. He can be stuck there for minutes or months, he never knows. His life is a rollercoaster of constant danger and white-knuckle survival. Until one day he meets a beautiful redhead in the library where he works. Her name is Clare Abshire and although he’s never seen her before, she claims to have known him all her life. Finally his curse has given him something good – and Clare and Henry are about to have the time of their lives.

James is best known for his role in “The Divergent” film trilogy. His other feature credits include “Underworld: Blood Wars” and “Underworld: Awakening.” His television roles include voicing characters in both “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “Castlevania,” both of which are at Netflix.

The show was originally ordered to series in 2018. Steven Moffat, best known for his work on “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock,” will write the adaptation. He will serve as executive producer with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin. Hartswood Films produces in association with Warner Bros. Television