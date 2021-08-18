Tim Robbins Joins ‘Wool’ Series Adaptation at Apple

Tim Robbins has signed onto the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s “Wool” at Apple, Variety has learned.

Robbins will star alongside previously announced cast member Rebecca Ferguson. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Robbins will play Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo. “Wool” represents one of several regular television roles that Robbins has had in the past few years. Most recently, he appeared in Season 2 of the Stephen King Hulu series “Castle Rock.” He also recently starred in the HBO shows “Here and Now” and “The Brink.”

Robbins is best known for his feature work, having won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for “Mystic River” in 2004. He was previously nominated for best director for the film “Dead Man Walking.” Robbins has also starred in films like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Player,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Bull Durham,” and “The Hudsucker Proxy.” He has also directed films like “Bob Roberts” and “Cradle Will Rock.”

He is repped by ICM.

Graham Yost will write and executive produce the series adaptation, with Ferguson executive producing in addition to starring. Morten Tyldum will direct and executive produce. Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda will also executive produce. The series hails from AMC Studios.

“Wool” was originally a standalone short story released online. After the first self-published story became an online sensation, Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.”