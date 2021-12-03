‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ Coming to Netflix Next Week: Watch the Trailer

A new chapter in Netflix’s “Tiger King” saga is coming next week.

A three-part documentary about private zoo operator Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, titled “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” is set to premiere on the streamer Dec. 10. Directed by “Tiger King” and “Tiger King 2” documentarians Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode, the series will further dive into Antle’s mysterious past and “lifelong abuses of power,” according to the announcement.

“A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way,” a synopsis of the documentary reads. “But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his ‘Tiger King’ counterparts. Over three episodes, ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

Viewers last saw Antle in the original “Tiger King” docuseries, in which he was interviewed at his private zoo in Myrtle Beach, S.C. In “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic accused Antle of euthanizing tigers to make room for further breeding, and a former employee came forward with allegations that Antle slept with many of the women working at the zoo. Antle denied both claims.

In 2020, Antle was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wildlife trafficking, animal cruelty and violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Watch the trailer for “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” below.