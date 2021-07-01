HBO Sets ‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’ Release Date (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that “Tig Notaro: Drawn” will premiere on July 24 at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

The hourlong animated comedy special blends Notaro’s signature voice and storytelling with an array of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate and a road trip with Dolly Parton.

The special is directed by Greg Franklin; executive produced by Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin and Brendan Burch; and produced by Rachel Abarbanell.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

National Geographic announced that the six-part limited series “9/11: One Day in America” will premiere on August 29 at 9 p.m. The seven-hour docuseries premiered its feature-length first episode, “First Response,” on June 11 as an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival. After airing on National Geographic, episodes will be made available the next day on Hulu. Produced in official partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the filmmaking team interviewed 54 people and sifted through 951 hours of archival footage. Each episode will shed a light on the heroism prompted by the events of 9/11 as individuals who risked their lives to save those around them recount their experiences entirely in first-person. From first responders to employees in the World Trade Center and good Samaritans watching the events unfold, they share their experiences — some for the first time. Directed by Daniel Bogado, the series was executive produced by Lindsay, Martin, Carolyn Payne and David Glover.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Jim Gaffigan and JP Saxe with John Mayer, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden“ will feature Chris Pratt and Ed Sheeran.