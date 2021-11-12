Disney Shares First Looks at ‘Tiana,’ ‘Zootopia+’ and ‘Cars on the Road’ Shows

Princess Tiana, Disney’s first African American princess, is back for a new musical adventure, along with the animal citizens of Zootopia and Lightning McQueen and Mater from “Cars.”

As part of the Disney Plus Day celebration, the streamer debuted concept art for the upcoming shows, which were announced last year, as part of Disney’s plan to create original series based on its popular animated films.

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Stella Meghie has been tapped to write and direct the long-form musical series, “Tiana,” which continues the story from 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.” The new show marks Meghie’s first foray into animation, after directing “The Photograph,” starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, “The Weekend” and “Jean of the Joneses.”

“The Princess and the Frog” star Anika Noni Rose was previously announced to reprise her voice role for the series, which will launch on Disney Plus in 2023. According to its official description, “Tiana” follows the title character as she “sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.”

Disney Plus also shared new details about “Baymax!” and “Zootopia+,” which are set to debut in 2022. (The “Moana” series is set for 2023.) The first trailer for “Baymax” checks in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion from “Big Hero 6” before the show launches this summer, making history as the studio’s first-ever animated series. The studio also shared a first-look image from “Zootopia+“ which follows later the year, taking audiences back to the “fast-paced mammal metropolis” of Zootopia in a new short-form series.

On the animation front, Pixar also presented updates on its slate of animated projects, with a special presentation by chief creative officer Pete Docter.

“Cars” star Larry the Cable Guy was on hand to reveal the title of his new series “Cars on the Road,” presenting concept art from the show and its logo. “Cars on the Road” begins streaming in 2022 and follows Mater and Lightning McQueen on a fun-filled cross-country road trip.

Docter also shared a sneak peek behind the scenes at Pixar with two new documentaries that explore the making of the upcoming features “Turning Red” and “Lightyear,” which tells the story of the real hero (voiced by Chris Evans) who inspired the Buzz Lightyear audiences love from the “Toy Story” saga.

In addition, directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson revealed concept art for Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series “Win or Lose,” which comes to the platform in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.