‘3-Body Problem’ Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Benedict Wong and Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Alums

“The 3-Body Problem” series at Netflix has officially added a dozen cast members, Variety has learned.

The cast now includes: Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen,” “When They See Us,” “Fences”), John Bradley (“Game of Thrones,” “Moonfall,” “Marry Me”), Tsai Chin (“Lucky Grandma,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Liam Cunningham (“The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Game of Thrones,” “Hunger”), Eiza González (“Baby Driver,” “I Care A Lot,” “Ambulance”), Jess Hong (“Inked,” “The Brokenwood Mysteries”), Marlo Kelly (“Dare Me”), Alex Sharp (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), Sea Shimooka (“Pink Skies Ahead,” “Arrow,” “Berlin”), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (“The Mauritanian,” “Inventing Anna,” “Succession”), and Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Nine Days,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”).

News of the castings comes a little over a year after the series was first announced in September 2020. It is based on the award-winning Chinese book series of the same name, with the series order covering all three books — “The Three-Body Problem,” “The Dark Forest,” and “Death’s End.” All three books were written by Liu Cixin. They tell the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss co-created the series under their Netflix overall deal. They will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Alexander Woo co-created the series as well and is an executive producer, with Woo also currently under a Netflix overall deal. Derek Tsang will direct and serve as co-executive producer.

Bernadette Caulfield, president of Benioff and Weiss’ Bighead Littlehead production banner, executive produces alongside Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former chairman of Yoozoo Group, is credited as an executive producer, as is Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder The Three-Body Universe. Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner executive produce along with Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Adepo is repped by WME, Powerline Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. Bradley is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and The Artists Partnership. Chin is repped by Sovereign Talent Group. Cunningham is repped by Independent Talent, Paradigm, and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. González is repped by WME, Linden Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Hong is repped by Johnson & Laird Management, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Sloane Offer. Kelly is repped by Sophie Jermyn Management and Echo Lake Entertainment. Sharp is repped by CAA, Elin Flack Management, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Hansen Jacobson. Shimooka is repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Usmani is repped by Gersh, Anonymos Content, and Sloane Offer. Wong is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein.