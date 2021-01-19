‘This Is Us’ Jan. 19 Episode Stalled By ‘Covid-Related Production Delays’

As a result of an extended holiday production hiatus at 20th Television, there will not be a new episode of “This Is Us” on NBC airing on Tuesday evening.

“No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!” tweeted creator Dan Fogelman.

20th Television, which produces “This Is Us,” declined to comment.

A number of studios, including Disney’s 20th and ABC Signature, Netflix, Universal Television, Warner Bros. Television, and Sony Pictures Television, decided to further delay production of their Los Angeles-based shows amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. At the time of this publishing, LA County has exceeded 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That includes over 13,900 deaths to date.

“This Is Us” appears to be the first scripted program to push an air date due to the extended break. It is highly possible the air dates of other shows will be impacted in the near future.

Variety exclusively reported last week that the Universal TV shows “Good Girls” and “Never Have I Ever” had their production restarts pushed back as the studio reconfigured certain logistics due to the pause in production. It was previously reported that the UTV shows “Mr. Mayor,” “Kenan,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Hacks” all had their production return dates pushed back to the week of Jan. 11, though “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was not expected to begin filming until this week as well.