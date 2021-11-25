NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series.

“This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for the final season.

“This Is Us” was renewed through Season 6 back in 2019. Voices behind the show have previously stated that the creative team has long intended for the story to conclude in the show’s sixth season.

“Until a day is over, there’s always a chance that you’ll remember it for something else,” Moore’s Rebecca tells Ventimiglia’s Jack in the new footage. The trailer concludes with the series’ logo alongside the subtitle “The Final Chapter.”

NBC is also airing a segment of the trailer on Thursday during its broadcast of this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dan Fogelman created “This Is Us” and serves as executive producer on the series alongside Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers. Aptaker and Berger also serve as co-showrunners. “This Is Us” comes from producer 20th Century Television.

The sixth and final season of “This Is Us” will premiere on Jan. 4, 2022. Its concluding run will consist of 18 episodes.

Watch the full trailer below: