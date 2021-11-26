Hit BBC Gameshow Format ‘This is MY House’ Returns for Season 2 – Global Bulletin

FORMAT

BBC One’s hit primetime gameshow “This is MY House” has been renewed for an extended run of ten episodes in a 30-minute format.

The guessing game format created by Richard Bacon and U.S.-based TV producer Nick Weidenfeld will once again see four people all claim to be the same person and that “This Is MY House.” A panel of celebrities will attempt to tell which “homeowner” is telling the truth and which are the actors.

The first season performed particularly well among younger audiences and was a rage on social media, the BBC said.

“I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show. Especially on social media as it was happening,” Bacon said. “It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humor this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences.”

Season 2 will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

“This Is MY House” is an Expectation production for BBC One and has been commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning. Executive producers for Expectation are Tom Whitrow and Bacon. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Pinki Chambers.

Format rights to the show are licensed internationally by BBC Studios.

“Phone Bhoot” Excel Entertainment

RELEASE

“Phone Bhoot,” a horror-comedy film from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, has set a theatrical release date of July 15, 2022.

Katrina Kaif (“Sooryavanshi”), Ishaan Khattar (“A Suitable Boy”) and Siddhant Chaturvedi (“Gully Boy”) lead the cast. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh (“Mirzapur”), the film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.