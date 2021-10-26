‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘Home Economics’ Get Full Season Orders at ABC

ABC announced that “The Wonder Years” and “Home Economics” have both received nine-episode back orders to round out their current seasons.

“The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the 1988 ABC sitcom of the same name, had its series premiere on Sept. 22 with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. The coming-of-age comedy, this time centered on a Black family, follows the middle class Williams family through late ‘60s Montgomery, Alabama via the perspective of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams, with Don Cheadle lending his voice for narrations as adult Dean). Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray also star in the series, which is produced by 20th Television and executive produced by Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, Marc Velez and Bob Daily.

Since its premiere, episodes of “The Wonder Years” have averaged 4.8 million total viewers after seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, per ABC.

“Home Economics” also premiered on Sept. 22, with its second season. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton, the comedy looks at the relationship between three adult siblings in vastly different financial situations: one in the 1%, one middle class and one struggling to get by. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain and Lidia Porto star.

Season 2 of “Home Economics” has averaged 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults aged 18-49 after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Executive producers include creators Colton and John Aboud; Grace; and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang of the Tannenbaum Company. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.