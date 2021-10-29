‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer: Geralt Faces the ‘End of Days’ and Even More Monsters

A looming war, deadly monsters and the supposed “end of days” — all in a day’s work for Geralt of Rivia.

On Friday, Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” the high fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt. The video shows a new look at some of the beasts and other magical foes that Geralt, his young ward Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and his fellow Witchers must face.

Season 2 of “The Witcher” debuts on December 17, picking up where Season 1, which launched nearly two years ago, left off. Convinced that Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, his childhood home and training ground for Witchers, in order to hone Ciri’s mysterious powers.

Despite the dragons, ghouls, armies and multi-tentacles creatures that Geralt slashes away at, he doesn’t seem to fear the foreboding apocalypse.

“I’ve lived through three supposed end of days. It’s all horseshit,” he says in the trailer.

In the unlikely event that Geralt’s world does come to an end, Netflix’s “The Witcher” universe will surely live on, as the show has already been renewed for Season 3 and has multiple spinoffs in the works. The prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will explore the events leading up to the creation of the first Witcher thousands of years ago. Also, another anime feature film is in the works, along with a kid-friendly series. All the “Witcher” news was announced last month at Tudum, Netflix’s worldwide, virtual fan event for its army of shows.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of “The Witcher” below.