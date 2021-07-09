‘The Witcher’ Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in December

Henry Cavill will return as Geralt of Rivia on Dec. 17 for “The Witcher” Season 2 premiere on Netflix.

The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included a spotlight conversation with Cavil. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich were featured earlier during the event.

More news about the upcoming season is set to release over the course of WitcherCon, including a trailer.

The fantasy drama is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures. Season 2 of the Netflix series will see Geralt protecting Ciri (Allan) at is childhood home in the hopes of keeping the young princess safe from the great powers within herself.

The new season will also see some new faces. The cast expanded with the addition of Adjoa Andoh (“Bridgerton”), Cassie Clare (“Brave New World”), Liz Carr (“Silent Witness”), Graham McTavish (“Outlander”), Kevin Doyle (“Downton Abbey”), Simon Callow (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”) and Chris Fulton (“Bridgerton”).

Cavil first teased fans on Instagram last October with images of Geralt’s updated armor, with his iconic white wolf medallion still intact, nevertheless. Ciri and Yennefer (Chalotra) also got new looks. It will have been over a year since this first-look by the time “The Witcher” returns. Filming had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but came to wrap by April.

See some Season 2 first look images below: