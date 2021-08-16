Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Adds 10 to Cast, Sets Directors

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” Netflix’s live-action prequel series to the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, is growing its cast even more with 10 new cast members.

Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré; Huw Novelli will play Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brían; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril; and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut.

Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed,” “The Last Kingdom”) and Vicky Jewson (“Close,” “Born of War”) will each direct three episodes of the six-episode limited series.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of “The Witcher,” the prequel series “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

The newly announced cast members will join Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on “Blood Origin” with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

The series will begin principal photography in August. Season 2 of the mainline “Witcher” series will debut on Netflix on December 17, after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.