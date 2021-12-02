The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Adds Six Cast Members

HBO has cast Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater in “The Idol,” the upcoming modern-day cult drama from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, multi-hyphenate The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim.

The hourlong drama series, which is currently in production, centers on a self-help guru and sect leader who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. Gonzales will be a regular in the cast, while the five announced additions will be recurring stars on the show.

The Weeknd will star in the show alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche and Australian electropop singer and actor Troye Sivan.

“The Idol” is executive produced and written by The Weeknd, Fahim and Levinson, as well as Joe Epstein. Also executive producing are Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert for BRON, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and Amy Seimetz, who directs. The project is from A24.

