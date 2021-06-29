The Weeknd to Star in, Co-Write Cult Series in the Works at HBO With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

The Weeknd is developing a series at HBO which he would star in as well as co-write.

Currently titled “The Idol,” the series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will server as co-writer and executive producer along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, with all three credited as creators of the show. Joseph Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Mary Laws will write and co-executive produce. Levinson will executive produce via Little Lamb along with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen. Aaron L. GIlbert will executive produce via Bron Studios. Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor will co-executive produce.

This would not be the first time The Weeknd has written for television. He wrote and starred in an episode of the cult hit animated series “American Dad” on TBS in 2020. He also played himself in the critically-acclaimed film “Uncut Gems” opposite Adam Sandler.

He is primarily known for his many musical accomplishments, including recently dropping the album “After Hours” and performing at the Super Bowl LV halftime show. “After Hours” has accumulated 7 billion global audio and video streams, half from the hit single “Blinding Lights.” It is one of the 44 platinum or gold songs or albums with which he’s been involved.

He is repped by Slaiby at SALXCO, CAA, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Sam Levinson previously created the hit series “Euphoria,” which debuted on HBO in 2019. The show earned mutliple Emmy nominations for its first season, including a win for star Zendaya for best actress in a drama. A second season is on the way, with two one-hour specials having dropped in December and January.

He is repped by WME, Stuart Manashil, and Sloss Law.