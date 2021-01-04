‘The Waltons’ Cast to Reunite on ‘Stars in the House’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, the cast of “The Waltons” will reunite in an upcoming episode of “Stars in the House,” and HBO acquired the Scandinavian limited series, “The Investigation.”

DATES

Netflix is set to premiere “Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut” on Jan. 12. In this new version of Rock’s Grammy-nominated stand-up special, the comedian returns to the stage in Brooklyn to share his observations on race, fatherhood and politics. The extended cut will unveil never-before-seen jokes, interviews and footages. Watch Rock’s announcement below.

SPECIALS

The cast of the iconic ’70s drama series “The Waltons” will reunite in an upcoming episode of “Stars in the House.” Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will welcome Mary Beth McDonough, Eric Scott, Kami Cotler, Judy Norton, Michael Learned and Richard Thomas to reflect on their time on the series. The episode will launch Jan. 7 on the livestream series’ YouTube channel. Donations from this episode will go toward The Actors Fund.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt James and Machine Gun Kelly, while Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and Sturgill Simpson will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Stacey Abrams, RuPaul and Maren Morris will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Amy Poehler, Burna Boy and Chris Coleman.

ACQUISITIONS

HBO acquired the North American television and streaming rights to the Scandinavian limited series, “The Investigation.” The six-part series, from Fremantle’s Miso Film, unpacks a real-life investigation on the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. It is written, directed and executive produced by Tobias Lindholm and produced by Jonas Allen, Caroline Blanco, Peter Bose and René Ezra. “The Investigation” will premiere on Feb. 1 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.