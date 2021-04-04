‘The Walking Dead’s’ Final Season to Premiere in August on AMC

“The Walking Dead’s” final season will begin on Sunday, August 22.

“If you’re not a threat, then you have nothing to worry about,” the teaser for the final season of the hit AMC zombie drama, which you can watch below, says.

After concluding its 10th season on Sunday, April 4, it will only be a few short months before the final episodes begin. But, the expanded Season 11 will only launch with the first eight of 24 episodes. The remaining 16 will be scheduled at a later time.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever,” said Angela Kang, “The Walking Dead” showrunner. “The stakes will be high: we’ll see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

Added Scott M. Gimple, executive producer and chief content officer of TWD Universe: “The final chapter of ‘The Walking Dead’ begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer.”

The flagship cable series has seen two spinoffs air to date (“Fear The Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”). It is a two-time Emmy winner in the series/miniseries/movie/special prosthetic makeup category; it picked up a Golden Globe nom for drama series in 2011, and it is an eight-time nominee at the SAG Awards for stunt ensemble.

For 12 consecutive years the series has remained the No. 1 series on basic cable among adults 25-34 in live+3 viewing.

“The Walking Dead” is based on the comic book series from Robert Kirkman and Image Comics. The series is produced by AMC Studios. In addition to Gimple, Kang and Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth executive produce.