AMC Releases ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer for Extended 10th Season (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, AMC released a trailer for “The Walking Dead,” and HBO announced a premiere date for Nick Bilton’s “Fake Famous” documentary.

DATES

“Fake Famous” will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 2. The documentary film, by first-time director and technology journalist Nick Bilton, follows three small-time influencers as they attempt to grow their followings and explores what it means to be famous in the digital age. Watch a trailer below.

TruTV announced it will premiere the limited prank series “Double Cross with Blake Griffin” on March 19, with back-to-back episodes at 5:30 and 6 p.m. The final two episodes of the series, which stars the titular basketball player conspiring with people who too-often find themselves the victims of pranks getting their revenge, will air the following night, March 20, at the same times.

TruTV also announced that “Big Trick Energy,” a magic reality series, will premiere April 22 at 10:30 p.m. This series follows master magicians and long-time friends Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer as they shock and awe unsuspecting spectators — and each other — with magic tricks.

TBS announced its new comedy series “Chad” will premiere April 6 at 10:30 p.m. and the animated comedy “American Dad” Season 16 will premiere April 19 at 10 p.m. “Chad” stars “Saturday Night Live” alum Nasim Pedrad as a high school freshman boy on a mission to become popular, all the while enduring his mom’s new dating life and reconciling with his Persian identity. “American Dad” centers on a super patriotic CIA agent (voiced by Seth MacFarlane who applies the same drastic measures used in his job to his home life. Watch a trailer for “Chad” below.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC released an extended trailer for the 10th season of “The Walking Dead,” which returns with new episodes Feb. 25 on streaming service AMC Plus, and linearly Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. This season finds the survivors of the Whisperers in a state of vulnerability, questioning the state of their community and struggling to find strength to persevere. Guest stars in this new batch of episodes include Robert Patrick and Hilarie Burton Morgan, while Okea Eme-Akwari will co-star. The show is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth. Watch the trailer below.

STREAMING

The CW announced its streaming app is now available on smart TV platform VIZIO SmartCast. Through the app, VIZIO SmartCast users will have access to the latest episodes from the network’s primetime programming, such as “Riverdale,” as well as full seasons of “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew” and DC’s “Stargirl” and CW Seed’s acquired library titles from “90210” to “Schitt’s Creek.”

PODCASTS

Following the Jan. 26 premiere of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO, a companion podcast series entitled “The Real Sports Podcast” will launch wherever podcasts can be found. Host Max Gershberg, a “Real Sports” segment producer, will dive into the show’s behind-the-scenes details and offer more interviews and special excerpts in each podcast episode. Two episodes will be released each month: one that expands on a recent episode and another that delves into the archives.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Allison Janney, Dana Bash and Best Coast will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie and Pa Salieu. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Abby Phillip and Sarah Thawer will be guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”