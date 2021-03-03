TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Return Leads Primetime for Second Consecutive Day

NBC’s two-day Season 20 debut of “The Voice” at 9 p.m. outperformed all other programs in Niseln Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers on Monday and Tuesday night. On March 2, the singing competition scored a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.16 million viewers.

CBS’ “NCIS” at 8 p.m. came second in the key demo with a 0.8 but triumphed over all shows aired during the evening in viewership numbers with 9.34 million watchers. CBS also ran new episodes of “FBI” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 7.20) and “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. (0.5, 5.57).

Episodes of NBC’s newest sitcoms “Young Rock” and “Kenan” dropped, with the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-centered comedy obtaining a 0.6 in the key demo and 3.12 million viewers at 8 p.m. and the Kenan Thompson-led comedy obtaining a 0.5 in the key demo and 2.36 million viewers at 8:30 p.m.

NBC also ran the Season Three debut of “New Amsterdam” in the 10 p.m. window, which drew 0.6 in the key demo and 4.17 million viewers.

ABC debuted new episodes all throughout the night, starting with “To Tell the Truth” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 3.73), “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.14), “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 p.m. (0.3, 1.65) and “Soul of a Nation” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.82).

Additionally, The CW aired the seventh season of Arrowverse staple “The Flash,” which drew a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 1.04 million viewers.

Last Tuesday, The CW’s series debut of “Superman & Lois” at 8 p.m. and the “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope” special both scored substantial primetime numbers compared to the network’s typical key demo performance. “Superman & Lois” beamed 1.71 million viewers to its premiere telecast and drew a rating of 0.3 in the key demo. The subsequent special also obtained a 0.3 and drew 1.50 million viewers. This success led to the show being renewed ahead of its second episode broadcast. The second episode ran last night at 9 p.m. and drew a rating of 0.3 in the key demo and 1.25 million viewers (about 28.337% less than the premiere).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor (0.5, 1.53), and Turkish telenovela adaptation “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.17). At 10 p.m., Univision premiered the Turkish telenovela “Sefirin Kızı” “(La hija del embajador),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 1.12 million viewers.

Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.02) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.92). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” ran at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.2 in the key demo and 0.85 million viewers.

Overall on Tuesday night, NBC was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 0.7 rating and 4.36 million viewers. Runnerup was CBS in the key demo (0.6), obtaining around 7.37 million viewers. Fox rounded out third place, drawing an average of 0.5 in the key demo and 2.66 million viewers. Univision and ABC tied for fourth place with a 0.4 rating and 1.28 and 2.48, million viewers, respectively. The CW and Telemundo tied for fifth with a 0.3 rating and 1.14 and 0.93 million viewers, respectively.