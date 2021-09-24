‘The View’ Pulls Two Hosts Mid-Show for Positive COVID Tests Before Kamala Harris Interview

A planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on “The View” was derailed Friday when two of the show’s co-hosts were asked to exit mid-broadcast because they tested positive for COVID.

At the start of the show’s second segment, a producer asked Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin to exit the stage. “More information later — it’s a tease!” the producer said, as Navarro and Hostin walked offstage. The producer then told Joy Behar to introduce Harris, before reversing himself and encouraging Behar to move on to the show’s other “hot topics.” She eventually threw to commercial, and at the top of the next segment, Behar told the audience that “Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID.”

Behar suggested these were “breakthrough cases” and told viewers that both Navarro and Hostin were vaccinated. It was not made clear why these test results came in while the broadcast was underway. She then went on to ask for audience questions while waiting for Harris’ arrival (later, it was clarified that Harris would appear via remote video link, a change from her planned in-studio appearance). The live audience, wearing masks, and hosts Behar and Haines, both unmasked, all remained in place for the entire broadcast.

Much of the hour was eerily lighthearted — Behar, at one point, spoke about the virtue of being able to think on one’s feet. And Harris eventually appeared via video link in the show’s last 10 minutes, taking questions about COVID and immigration, as well as commenting on Navarro and Hostin’s tests. Harris, in her truncated interview, said: “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference.”

Variety has reached out to ABC for comment.