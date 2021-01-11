‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Adds Britne Oldford, Cazzie David, More to Cast

When “The Umbrella Academy” returns for its 10-episode third season, it will finally flesh out who the members of the Sparrow Academy are. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David have joined the cast of the Netflix original, while Justin H. Min is set to return.

At the end of the second season of “The Umbrella Academy,” the original adopted children of Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) returned from their trip to the 1960s to find their disruption of the timeline yet again caused some major changes, namely in the creation of a class of Sparrows — one that included Ben (Min), who had previously died.

Ben aka Sparrow No. 2 in Season 3, is not the sweet one audience have come to know and love, the streamer says. This Ben is “a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.”

Cornwell is Marcus, aka Sparrow No. 1, who is described as “charming, chiseled and colossus,” as well as “honest, virtuous and demanding.” Marcus will keep this family of children with special abilities together. “Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong,” the streamer says. “Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.”

Oldford’s Fei is Sparrow No. 3, a woman who “sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you,” the streamer says. But, deep down, Fei wishes she did have a friend. Most of the time she will be the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out — until she is crossed.

Epstein’s Alphonso is Sparrow No. 4, a man who spent years fighting crime, which has left him physically scarred by battles but also with a caustic and biting sense of humor. “The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer,” Netflix teases.

Rodriguez’s Sloane is Sparrow No. 5, who is romantic and a dreamer and feels a higher cosmic calling that leaves her eager to see the world and experience life beyond her upbringing. It is obligations to her fellow Sparrows — and fear of crossing a family line — that keep her tethered to the Academy.

David is Jayme, Sparrow No. 6, who is described as a “loner hidden under a hoodie.” She is not one to say much “because she doesn’t have to: Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl.” She is also described as “smart and sharp as a knife” and as someone who spends most time with Alphonso.

In addition to these actors, a new piece of VFX is being added to the show in the third season: Billed as “Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube,” this is Sparrow No. 7, otherwise known as Christopher. It is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. But among the family, he acts as a consulted oracle, hands out incredible advice, and serves as the family mediator. To the Sparrows he is trustworthy and loyal, but like all of them he is a force with which to be reckoned.

The upcoming third season will therefore see returning characters Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) having to deal with with these changes. Lila (Ritu Arya) will also be back in the mix, as will Pogo (Adam Godley) and Hargreeves himself.

“The Umbrella Academy” was created by Steve Blackman, who also serves as showrunner. Jeff King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jesse McKeown also serve as executive producers. King also serves as director. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who are behind the graphic novels from which this series takes inspiration, serve as co-executive producers.

The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix. Production on this new season will begin in February in Toronto.