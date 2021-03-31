‘The Three of Us’ Comedy Pilot at CBS Releases Cast

“The Three of Us,” a comedy pilot at CBS, has released its cast.

The multi-camera pilot was a holdover from CBS’ 2020 pilot crop, which was thrown into disarray due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It starred Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman, Brent Morin, and Vanessa Lachey. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, CBS Studios plans to shop the series to other outlets if CBS ultimately passes on it.

The show focuses on adult siblings who are children of divorce. They must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Frank Pines served as writer and executive producer on the pilot, with Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, and James Corden of Fulwell 73 also executive producing. CBS Studios produced, with Fulwell 73 currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Given that so many pilots were put on hold last year, CBS has ordered few new pilots this year. Of CBS’ nine total pilots on deck at present, six were holdovers, including “The Three of Us.” Most recently, the single-camera comedy holdover “Ghosts” was ordered to series at CBS.

The three new pilots were a multi-cam comedy based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood with Pete Holmes set to star, a single-cam comedy based on a book by comedian Sarah Cooper, and a series adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger film “True Lies.”

However, “True Lies” was recently moved off-cycle at the broadcaster. That means that, at the earliest, it will film this summer and could be eligible for a midseason pickup at the network, but otherwise it will not debut during the traditional 2021-2022 broadcast season. “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix is writing the “True Lies” pilot with McG set to direct.