‘The Talk’ Cancels Shows Amid Investigation Surrounding Sharon Osbourne Comments

“The Talk” will go on a brief hiatus, canceling its live shows for Monday and Tuesday, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes after CBS announced that it would be launching a probe into an episode earlier this week that saw Sharon Osbourne get into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood after defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. The plan is currently to return to filming on Wednesday, a source says, but the show will evaluate and see where they are before moving forward. CBS declined comment, and pointed to its earlier statement on its investigation on Friday.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” the network said in its earlier statement.

Earlier this week, Osbourne garnered backlash after she defended Morgan’s comments about Markle, and was questioned by Underwood over her support.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne said. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“I’m not racist… I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is,” she went on. “Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

In response, Underwood asked, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree? Am I saying it right?”

“Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne replied. “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Osbourne tweeted an apology on Thursday, writing, in part, “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Osbourne reiterated to Variety on Saturday that she felt “totally blindsided” by CBS over the conversation.

